Jerry Doughty Killmon, 78, husband of Charlotte Bundick Killmon and a resident of Craddockville, VA, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at his residence. A native of Craddockville, VA, he was the son of the late Francis D. Killmon and the late Virginia Martin Killmon. He attended Hampden–Sydney College and graduated Old Dominion University with a BS Degree in Business. After many years working in banking he was founder and co-owner of Craddock Farms and L & L Azalea Farm. He was an active member and elder of Rock Church of the Eastern Shore and teacher of Rock Church Academy until his retirement.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two children, Christopher Martin Killmon and his wife, Lori, of Nassawadox, and Katherine Killmon Mercado and her husband, Eugene, of Clarksburg, MD; a sister, Mary Anne Turner of Craddockville; in-laws, Patti Killmon, Sue and Andy Henderson, Jim and Lynne Bundick; five grandchildren, Emily Davis Killmon, Abigail Brown Killmon, Gabriella Rose Mercado, Grayson Luke Mercado, and Caroline Violet Mercado; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Donald Martin Killmon.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 11:00AM at Davis Family Cemetery, 12074 Glebe Farm Road, Davis Wharf, VA, with Pastor Paul Nolz officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Rock Church of the Eastern Shore, 27112 Lankford Highway, Onley, VA 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

