Funeral services for Mr. Tyrell Seymore of Windsor, Md., formerly of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Burton’s Chapel Cemetery, Wachapreague, Va. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, Va.