Funeral services for Mr. Tyrell Seymore of Windsor, Md., formerly of the Eastern Shore of Virginia,  will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac,  Va.  A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the funeral home.  Interment will be held at Burton’s Chapel Cemetery, Wachapreague,  Va.  Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home,  Accomack, Va.