1. Price reduction on the new, wrapped in plastic Pella sliding window never installed, Size 47 3/4 inches wide by 59 1/2 inches tall. Price $175. Excellent deal!

Like new Michael Kors hand bag, 14 inches tall and 14 inches wide. Excellent condition! $125. Excellent Christmas or birthday gift.

Group of Christmas items to include 2, 36 inch tall Christmas trees, 2 nice Christmas pillows and and a group of 20 other Christmas decorations. Asking $28 for all the Christmas items.

1 757 999 4427

2. 2009 lincoln mks super clean good running car high miles everything works can text pictures 4500.609 780 4960

3. For all items please send text first due to horrible service to 941 218 3941

Dyna Glo 20,000 BTU model #BF20DTL-2 propane heater like new 100 obo

4 Goodyear Truck tires Size LT285/75R16 on an 8 lug rims the tires are in great shape the rims are ok just not pretty 150 obo

3 Vintage Chimney’s $25 each

4. 1 757 660 2735

Looking for firewood

5 GIRLS DISNEY PRINCESS CAR $150… GIRLS 20 INCH CROSSFIRE MT. BIKE $40…GIRLS ELECTRIC SCOOTER $50 VGC 757-710-3714

6. 2001 PONTIAC FIREBIRD CONVERTIBLE…$2500 SAMSUNG GALAXY PHONE $50 IN BOX… 757-331-0586

7. CANON 3 IN ONE SCANNER, PRINTER AND FAX WITH INK… X BOX 360 WITH CAMERA GC… 757-610-6730

8. LF TRUCK BODY FOR ST0RAGE OR A LARGE SHED REASONABLE PRICE 607-437-4782

9. 757-387-2200 1983 MERCEDES BENZ DIESEL LOW MILAGE $5,000 2003 CADILAC .. SEDAN DEVILLE VGC GARAGE KEPT…$5000.

10. NOKEA CELL PHONE GC $15…757-607-6750

11. NEEDS SOMEONE TO CLEAN A HOUSE 665-5464

12.Men’s Steel Toe Brown Brahma Vortex Boots. Size 12. Never Worn. $30. 757-694-5099.

13. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287