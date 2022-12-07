Eastern Shore Community College Vice President of Academic, Student, and Workforce Education, Dr. Patrick Tompkins, has been announced as the new president of NHTI-Concord’s Community College in New Hampshire. Tompkins will be transitioning from his position at ESCC in early 2023, to assume his new role effective February 1, 2023.

Tompkins brought his vast experience in community college operations to Eastern Shore Community College in the fall of 2019 after leadership roles in the Virginia Community College System both at the college and state-wide level.

His efforts played a major role in guiding ESCC past the state-imposed three year reboot plan, from which the college recently successfully emerged. He also was a leader in efforts that strengthened campus culture, initiated 8-week sessions, and created new on-ramps and career pathways for students.

ESCC President Dr. Jim Shaeffer elaborated, “Dr. Tompkins’ contributions to ESCC have been significant, and we will continue to benefit from practices and initiatives that he has helped forge here. We will miss him and we wish him and his family all the best with this exciting new opportunity.”

Shaeffer continued, “We have already started the process of beginning a national search for Dr. Tompkins’ replacement and are working closely with the VCCS and the Chancellor on the next steps moving forward.”

“With the continued success of Eastern Shore Community College, and the victories over recent challenges, we are very excited about our next chapter in academic leadership and growing our ‘YES!’ culture even stronger.” Shaeffer concluded, “The next VP will help lead ESCC to our goal of being THE model community college for small rural areas.”