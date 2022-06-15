Funeral services for Mr. Brantley Hinmon, also known as “Barber Boy” of Wattsville, will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Dr. Michael O. Press, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the New Beginnings U. M. Church Cemetery, Wattsville. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.