A graveside service for Raymond Turner III of Salisbury, Md. will be held on Saturday at 1 pm at John Wesley Cemetery, Bowland Hill, Princess Anne, Md.  A public viewing will be held on Saturday from 10am til 12 noon at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.

