Funeral services for Mr. Robert Wright of Hebron, Md., will be held Monday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at Spring Hill Memory Gardens in Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Reginald Jackson
August 5, 2020
Mrs. Jacqueline Carter
October 6, 2022
Mr. Willie King of Princess Anne, MD.
December 7, 2020
Mr. Donald Dashiell, Sr.
May 22, 2020
Local Conditions
June 8, 2023, 8:43 pm
Partly sunny
64°F
64°F
2 mph
real feel: 66°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 2 mph ESE
wind gusts: 2 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:41 am
sunset: 8:22 pm