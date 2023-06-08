Funeral services for Mr. Robert Wright of Hebron, Md., will be held Monday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md.  A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be held at Spring Hill Memory Gardens in Hebron, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury,  Md.