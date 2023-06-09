Marshall Broughton Parks, 54, of Melfa, VA, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023 at his home.

Born March 15, 1969 in Nassawadox, VA, he was the son of John L. “Jack” Parks, Jr. of Melfa, and the late Roxanna Marshall Parks. A native of Parksley, VA, he graduated from Arcadia High School and received his B.S. in Civil Engineering from Old Dominion University. Marshall was a land surveyor who owned and operated Accomack-Northampton Surveying and Mapping. He was known for his sharp wit, cryptic text language, and a heart that knew no bounds.

In addition to his father, survivors include his two brothers, John L. Parks III and wife Lisa of Accomac, VA, and David C. Parks and wife Tina of Baltimore, MD; two aunts, Kay P. Trower and husband Pres of Eastville, VA, and Pat M. Robinson and husband Lenard of Salisbury, MD; a nephew, David C. Parks, Jr. of Exmore, VA; and several cousins, extended family members, and many good friends. In addition to his mother, Marshall was predeceased by an aunt, Marylyne P. Beyer formerly of Charlotte, NC; and two uncles, Randall D. “Randy” Parks formerly of Smith Beach, Eastville, VA, and Dorsey E. Marshall, Jr. formerly of Salisbury, MD.

A graveside service will be held at the Parksley Cemetery on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Bob Boyce officiating.

To remember Marshall, please help someone in need, be kind and helpful to others, and if desired, support your favorite charity in his memory.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.