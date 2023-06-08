Funeral services for Regina Blake of Chestertown, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Hope Fellowship Church in Chestertown, Md. A viewing will be held Friday from 5 until 7 PM at the church. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Chestertown, Md.
Related Posts
Mrs. Rosalie Corbin of Philadelphia, Pa.
May 12, 2021
Eleanor Snell Lutzke of Harborton
February 14, 2022
Mr. Timothy Herbert Killmon of Wachapreague
June 2, 2022
Shirley Kellam
March 24, 2022
Local Conditions
June 8, 2023, 4:21 pm
Rain
58°F
58°F
7 mph
real feel: 54°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 7 mph N
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 5:41 am
sunset: 8:22 pm
1 hour ago
Representatives from Accomack County and Chincoteague, Virginia joined us today to talk Hurricane Preparedness. Find the replay here! ... See MoreSee Less
Shore Talk - Accomack County's 2023 Hurricane Preparedness UpdateToday we were joined on Shore Talk by our Emergency Management Services represenatives, Sarah Dickey from Accomack County and Bryan Rush from Chincoteague Island, to discuss hurricane preparedness for