Private funeral services for Mr. Robert L. Wilson, Sr., also known as “Buddy” of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac with Rev. Jazmine Brooks officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
