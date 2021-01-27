Private funeral services for Mr. Tavon L. Watson, also known as “Black”, of Catonsville, MD, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted  Saturday at 9AM from the Chapel of Cooper and  Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment  will be in the St. James U.M. Cemetery, Pocomoke, MD. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com

