Private funeral services for Mr. Keith Johnson of Lewes, DE, formerly of the Shore,  will be conducted  Saturday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac with  Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be  in Dea’s Chapel Cemetery, Horntown.
Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com