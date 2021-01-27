Private funeral services for Mr. Keith Johnson of Lewes, DE, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be in Dea’s Chapel Cemetery, Horntown.

