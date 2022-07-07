Funeral services for Mr. Reno S. Young of Salisbury, MD, will be conducted Monday at 11 AM from First Baptist Church, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be in the First Baptist Church Cemetery, Mappsville, VA. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
