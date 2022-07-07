Funeral services for Miss Emani M. Press, also known as “E” of Snow Hill, MD, will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from Arcadia High School, with Pastor Samuel Smith, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Exmore. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Related Posts
Mr. Warren T. Fosque, Jr.
May 25, 2022
Wayne Evans Brown
April 22, 2019
Mrs. Betty L. Harmon
August 29, 2018
Ernest Holbrook
January 11, 2018
Local Conditions
July 7, 2022, 10:49 am
Mostly cloudy
81°F
81°F
4 mph
real feel: 89°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 4 mph WSW
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 5:48 am
sunset: 8:27 pm
3 hours ago
Recreational fishing groups ask Gov. Youngkin to close down menhaden fishery - Shore Daily NewsAccording to a story in the Virginia Mercury newspaper, a coalition of recreational fishing and conservation groups are asking Gov. Glenn Youngkin to close down a major portion of the Chesapeake Bay m...