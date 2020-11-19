A private family viewing for Mr. Raymond Morgan of Pocomoke City, Md. will be held Saturday from 11 until 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md., Interment will be held at Mr. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery, Payne Road, Pocomoke, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.