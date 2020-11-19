A private funeral service for Mr. Ivy Thompson of Mardela Springs, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Zion Church Cemetery, Cooper Mill Road, Mardela Springs, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
