Funeral services for Mr. William Johnson of Marion, Md., will be held Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service. Interment will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
