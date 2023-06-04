A graveside service for Philip Martin, of Bloxom, will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM from the Parksley Cemetery with Rev. John Cullop officiating.

The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5-7 PM at the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made payable to The Brianna Jade Merritt Memorial Scholarship or Town of Chincoteague for Brianna””s Kindness Park, 3499 Accomac Street, Chincoteague, VA 23336

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

