1. Brown fabric recliner good condition very reasonable price 7577108042

2. Boys bicycle $40. Brand house telephone $25. Brand new toilet seat $30. Vacuum cleaner $25. 7573312598

3. Ram golf fx deluxe pro golf bag all weather. $700 dollar bag, selling for $150 obo. great gift for dad or husband can send pics 7578946253

4. Xbox one series x. Matching dresser set nightstand with mirror 7577103876

5. LF center cap of a 2004 dodge Dakota size of silver dollar fits in middle of aluminum wheel. 2019 quay motorcycle 200 on off road $1800 inspected with tags and insurance. Mazda pickup 02 extended cab automatic 4 wheel drive 142k miles $5500. 61 inch husqvarna commercial grade zero turn with spare engine comes with it only used for an hour. $3000. 8945713

6. 2010 Mercedes benz c300 $5000. Sofa and loveseat set $200 coffee color. Any Rehabers that need cabinets, I have cabinets Can send pics 4102519040

7. LF 2 bedroom trailer has to be in Maryland between now and next month 4104228973

8. 7575056191 Washer and dryer $50 for each. Bedroom set $100 for bed and two mattresses Dresser is for free

9. 1500 gallon water tank $500. 4 Bantum roosters $10 a piece. 3 point boom lift for a small tractor $150. 7577107830

10. LF 40 inch tv swivel stand 7573310586

11. Barnett jackal crossbow $350 obo like new 7576655415

12.Lf an old Electrolux vacuum cleaner doesn’t have to work looking for parts 7577101093 leave a message

13. 2004 Lincoln town car can send pics asking 1900 or obo 7573870483

14. Antique mahogany desk with a leather top outlined writing surface and an upholstered desk chair on casters. Both are in good condition and free for the taking. Please contact me at 757-894-0896 after 11:00 a.m.

15. For Sale: 2 year old LG front loading washing machine. Has steam Sanitary and Allergen functions. Like new in great condition first $400 takes it. 757-999-1664

2006 Acura MDX Leather new tires and shocks, tow hitch, sunroof runs like new. $7500. Rockwell cast iron floor model scroll saw. $300