A pedestrian was stuck and killed in an accident Saturday evening.

According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya, State Police were called to investigate a pedestrian fatality in Mappsville.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Route 13/ 13300 Lankford Highway at approximately 9:37 PM, near Kegotank Elementary School. A 32 year old white male, wearing all black clothing, was walking in the lane of travel when he was struck by a 2008 Honda Ridgeline, driven by Wilson Shannon Darrell Davis of Wilmington, Delaware. The male pedestrian died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

State Police is currently attempting to locate next of kin.

No charges will be placed at this time. It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor.