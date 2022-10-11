Mr. Paul Gunther Gebel, 91, passed away Thursday, October 6th at his home in Deep Creek.

The family will greet friends for a time of visitation at the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Thursday evening at 5 until 6, immediately followed by a prayer service.

Visitation will be held at the Powell Funeral Home in Amityville on Saturday morning at 9 until 10:30, with a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Breslau Cemetery in Lindenhurst, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to The Committee on Diaconal Ministries, Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 607 Easton Rd., Bldg. E, Willow Grove, PA 19090-2539 or online at opcdisasterresponse.org/.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.