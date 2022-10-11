Reverend Jack Davis Pruitt, 91, husband of Dora Nickerson Pruitt and a resident of Painter, VA, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his residence. A native of Morley’s Wharf, VA, he was the son of the late Elisha T. Pruitt and the late Mary Parks Pruitt. He was a retired Baptist and Methodist Minister having served many churches on the Eastern Shore.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by five children, Mark Donahoe and his wife, Katherine, of Wachapreague, VA, Kathy P. Tytus of Painter, Teresa Lewis and her husband, Robert, of Bloxom, VA, Richard Saunders of Painter, and Janice Jones of Painter; 13 grandchildren; and 32 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by two brothers, Norman W. Pruitt, Sr. and Gene Pruitt and one sister Jeanette Turner.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00AM at the Exmore Baptist Church Outreach Center with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Haven Cemetery. Family will join friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00PM. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Exmore Baptist Church, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350.

