Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Brown of Hebron,  Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury,  Md.  A public viewing will be held on Friday from 5 until 8 PM at the Center.  Pastor Louis Reid will be the Eulogist.  Interment will be at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.