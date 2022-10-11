Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Brown of Hebron, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 5 until 8 PM at the Center. Pastor Louis Reid will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.