Richmond bank with local branches switching from Nasdaq

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp., the Richmond-based holding company for Atlantic Union Bank, announced Friday it is transferring the listing of its common stock and depositary shares from the Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange. The bank’s first day of trading on the NYSE is Jan. 18.

“We are excited to join the NYSE alongside many of the world’s most prestigious and well-regarded companies,” said John Asbury, president and CEO of Atlantic Union. “We believe that the NYSE is the right partner for Atlantic Union as we continue to build long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”

The common stock and depositary shares will be under the ticker symbols of “AUB” and “AUBAP,” respectively, and each is a 1/400 interest in a share of its 6.875% perpetual noncumulative preferred stock, Series A.

As of Tuesday, Atlantic Union stock was trading at $36.45 per share. Atlantic Union has 114 branches in Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina, and as of the third quarter in 2022, the bank had $19.95 billion in assets, $16.546 billion in deposits and was the largest bank headquartered in Virginia. Its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings report is scheduled Jan. 24. Atlantic Union currently operates four branches on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.