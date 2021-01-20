A private funeral service for Mervin Williams, Jr., of Eden, Md., will be held Sunday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Rev. Violet Jones will be officiating. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
