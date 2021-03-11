Funeral services for Mr. Martin Luther Godwin of Oak Hall, Virginia, will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Virginia, with Rev. Richard Holland officiating. Family and friends may view Friday from 12:00 Noon until 6:00 PM. Burial will be held at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, Temperanceville, Va. Arrangements by Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.
