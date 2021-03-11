Funeral services for Mr. Martin Luther Godwin of Oak Hall, Virginia,  will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Virginia, with Rev. Richard Holland officiating.  Family and  friends may view Friday from  12:00 Noon until 6:00 PM.  Burial will be held at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, Temperanceville,  Va.  Arrangements by Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.