- Duck decoy lamp / black walnut base: $75.00 3024304645
- L/f car or truck it can some need work reasonably priced 757 302 5082
- 6 Laying Hens- hatched this past fall- laying really good- $10 a piece 757-817-4722
- I have a walk behind brush cutter $1,000 firm 2 electric heaters $30 firm sweeper u pull behind grasscutter $50 7573877506
- Item 1: Art Deco Style Solid Wood Armoire & Dresser Set. The armoire has a cedar-lined closet on the left & 5 drawers on the right. The dresser has a round mirror and 5 drawers. Both items are in good condition and were my grandmother’s. Pictures available. Asking $300 for both items as they are a set. Price Negotiable. Item 2: Maple Dining Room Set. Table is 52 inches long x 34 1/8 inches deep. With extensions is 72 inches long. Comes with protective cover and 4 chairs are included. Used but good condition. Pictures available. Asking $175 for the set. Price Negotiable. Item 3: Antique Oak School Desk. This desk has a cast iron base and has 2 wood panels that raise that offer storage underneath. The chair also has a cast iron base. Asking $200 for this unique set. Pictures available. Price Negotiable. 7578198203
- 2 utility trailers.. 18ftx6ft 10inch an 6×12 2 zero turns 61 inch an 50 in deck… runs an cut good…. call for price an pictures 7573505873
- I am looking for old cement blocks. Please call 757-894-7175.
- Duplex Exmore Virginia for sale 2 septic tanks 2 wells 1 acre. Large amount of land 2675915862
- 1. Lift lounge chair – lifts occupant up and forward to assist getting out of chair. Extends back to sleeping position. Only one month old. Brown (water resistant) leather-like fabric. Bought for $800. Sacrifice for $600. 2. Air Fryer and accessories: Bought $100 – Willing to sell for $60 Bought a larger model instead. If interested in these items, please call me at 442-4381 – leave message.
- LOOKING FOR A HOUSE TO RENT NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 2-3 BEDROOMS
CALL ANYTIME 757-710-8606. FOR SALE GALVANIZED 19FT BOAT TRAILER HAS SKIDS AND HAND CRANK. RECENT NEW AXEL/HUBS/TIRES $400 OBO. COLEMAN GENERATOR ELECTRIC START NEEDS CARBERATOR HAVE NEW ONE IN THE BOX 7577108606
- Lf microwave 7878315
- 12 volt 10 inch stainless steel crab pot puller never used 7108645
- 1990 Lincoln town car 4 new tires Starts and runs well needs a starter relay $700, 7102318
- 98 Chevy pickup extended cab good condition runs well $2800 7094362
- Lf deck for grasshopper 0 turn lawnmower 45-50 inches, 7578240046
- 1986 chevet sitting in the yard for 10 years not running car for restoring $500 firm
1986 mazda b2000 ac runs great 1 owner little problem with clutch $2500 as is 7877542
- 19 foot mako fiberglass boat open floor with 90 hpJohnson motor comes with a trailer no title on either $1000 obo
- Yamaha 15 hp four stroke outboard 2008 model $1200 , 7577090466
- 2003 Chevy Silverado pick up truck with brand new transmission 177k miles, ac, ready to go. 4437835242
- Lf apartment or mobile home need ASAP!! 75735088
- Lf 3 bedroom home if anyone has one can contact 7573870783
- Oak season firewood pick up load $200 obo 7084287
- Ford Fusion se for sale $9000 obo 7578940869
- 20 in time that will fit a Dodge Ram truck $300 7084287
- 2015 Ford Fusion se for sale $9000 obo 7578940869
- Lf a teacup puppy or a yorkie if anyone has one can contact me at 7573870873
- COVID-19
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page