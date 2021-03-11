  1. Duck decoy lamp / black walnut base: $75.00 3024304645
  2. L/f car or truck it can some need work reasonably priced 757 302 5082
  3. 6 Laying Hens- hatched this past fall- laying really good- $10 a piece 757-817-4722
  4. I have a walk behind brush cutter $1,000 firm 2 electric heaters $30 firm sweeper u pull behind grasscutter $50 7573877506
  5. Item 1: Art Deco Style Solid Wood Armoire & Dresser Set. The armoire has a cedar-lined closet on the left & 5 drawers on the right. The dresser has a round mirror and 5 drawers. Both items are in good condition and were my grandmother’s. Pictures available. Asking $300 for both items as they are a set. Price Negotiable. Item 2: Maple Dining Room Set. Table is 52 inches long x 34 1/8 inches deep. With extensions is 72 inches long. Comes with protective cover and 4 chairs are included. Used but good condition. Pictures available. Asking $175 for the set. Price Negotiable. Item 3: Antique Oak School Desk. This desk has a cast iron base and has 2 wood panels that raise that offer storage underneath. The chair also has a cast iron base. Asking $200 for this unique set. Pictures available. Price Negotiable. 7578198203
  6. 2 utility trailers.. 18ftx6ft 10inch an 6×12 2 zero turns 61 inch an 50 in deck… runs an cut good…. call for price an pictures 7573505873
  7. I am looking for old cement blocks. Please call 757-894-7175.
  8. Duplex Exmore Virginia for sale 2 septic tanks 2 wells 1 acre. Large amount of land 2675915862
  9. 1. Lift lounge chair – lifts occupant up and forward to assist getting out of chair. Extends back to sleeping position. Only one month old. Brown (water resistant) leather-like fabric. Bought for $800. Sacrifice for $600. 2. Air Fryer and accessories: Bought $100 – Willing to sell for $60 Bought a larger model instead. If interested in these items, please call me at 442-4381 – leave message.
  10. LOOKING FOR A HOUSE TO RENT NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 2-3 BEDROOMS
    CALL ANYTIME 757-710-8606. FOR SALE GALVANIZED 19FT BOAT TRAILER HAS SKIDS AND HAND CRANK. RECENT NEW AXEL/HUBS/TIRES $400 OBO. COLEMAN GENERATOR ELECTRIC START NEEDS CARBERATOR HAVE NEW ONE IN THE BOX 7577108606
  11. Lf microwave 7878315
  12. 12 volt 10 inch stainless steel crab pot puller never used 7108645
  13. 1990 Lincoln town car 4 new tires Starts and runs well needs a starter relay $700, 7102318
  14. 98 Chevy pickup extended cab good condition runs well $2800 7094362
  15. Lf deck for grasshopper 0 turn lawnmower 45-50 inches, 7578240046
  16. 1986 chevet sitting in the yard for 10 years not running car for restoring $500 firm
    1986 mazda b2000 ac runs great 1 owner little problem with clutch $2500 as is 7877542
  17. 19 foot mako fiberglass boat open floor with 90 hpJohnson motor comes with a trailer no title on either $1000 obo
  18. Yamaha 15 hp four stroke outboard 2008 model $1200 , 7577090466
  19. 2003 Chevy Silverado pick up truck with brand new transmission 177k miles, ac, ready to go. 4437835242
  20. Lf apartment or mobile home need ASAP!! 75735088
  21. Lf 3 bedroom home if anyone has one can contact 7573870783
  22. Oak season firewood pick up load $200 obo 7084287
  23. Ford Fusion se for sale $9000 obo 7578940869
  24. 20 in time that will fit a Dodge Ram truck $300 7084287
  25. 2015 Ford Fusion se for sale $9000 obo 7578940869
  26. Lf a teacup puppy or a yorkie if anyone has one can contact me at 7573870873