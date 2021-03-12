The new Eastern Shore of Virginia Regional Library and Heritage Center’s construction is well underway. For the last three years, this community project has been celebrated with a “Raising the Green” party and auction. This year, the Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation has planned a different way to celebrate this fabulous new asset for Accomack and Northampton County residents.

In this year of new opportunities, “Raising the Green” is going virtual with an exciting Online Auction of original art, hotel and AirBnB accommodations, boat cruises, Eastern Shore books, collectibles and more! Z. B. Barfield, Inc. will host the Online Auction from Saturday, March 13 through Saturday, March 27, 2021. To view the auction items and place bids, go to www.ZebsAuctions.com. There will also be an in-person preview Friday, March 26 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Barfield Auctions facility located at 12100 Mears Station Road in Hallwood.

Sponsors for Raising the Green include John Fiege, CFP, Bill & Colette Nelson, The Blarney Stone Pub, R. Scott and Carol Callander, Davis Disposal, Victor Klein, The Five Miles Farm, The K Club, Betty Farley, Curtis and Lynn Badger, Eastern Shore Chiropractic Clinic, Friends of the Eastern Shore Public Library, Herbert Senn Co., Inc., Joyce and J.T. Holland, Neubeam, and the Soroptimist Club of Accomack County.

The new Eastern Shore of Virginia Regional Library and Heritage Center is a bright spot in the Shore’s future when everyone supports this important resource. For more information, call the library Foundation at 757-787-2500.

.