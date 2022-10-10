Kelvin Leverne Poulson, Sr., son of the late George Poulson and Gertrude Wise Poulson, was born on October 6, 1953 in Nassawadox, Virginia. He departed this life on October 2, 2022 at Shore Health & Rehab Center in Parksley, Virginia.

Kelvin was educated in the public schools of Accomack County and was a 1972 graduate of Onancock High School. He was employed at Perdue Farms in Accomac for several years.

At an early age, Kelvin joined Metropolitan United Methodist Church in Bayside. In later years, he attended Ebenezer Baptist Church in Wardtown with his wife, Karen.

Kelvin was joined in holy matrimony to Jannie Anderson Poulson and this union was blessed with two sons, Kelvin, Jr. and Ricardo. After her passing, he married Karen Rogers Poulson. They shared fourteen years of love until her passing on August 7, 2022.

In his leisure, Kelvin enjoyed working on vehicles and watching racing. He also loved to watch Westerns.

In addition to his parents and wives, Kelvin was preceded in death by his sons, Kenta Poulson and Kelvin Poulson, Jr.; and brother, Melvin Poulson.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Ricardo (Zatoria) Poulson, Sr. of Nassawadox, VA; stepdaughter, who was like a daughter, Vernetta Anderson; daughter-in-law, Shakeisha Nock-Poulson; grandchildren, Ricardo Poulson, Jr., Rickiece Poulson, Kenaziaah Nock, Ky’aja Nock-Poulson, Monique Anderson, Whitney White, Ra’quan Anderson, and Jaylen Anderson; four great-grandchildren; special cousin, Mareitta Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.

More information can be found at CooperandHumbles.com.

Sorrowfully submitted,

The Family