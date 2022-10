1. 6 laying chickens one year old exmore va free 757 710 0476

2. Three-bedroom house in Keller, Living Room, Kitchen with Dinette Area, Electric Range and Refrigerator,One Bathroom Utility Room Area with the washer and dryer hook-up Deep well Central Heat and Air Storage Shed Rent is $1,200.00 per month Application, Credit and Background check required – Call 757-710-8835 for more information

3. for sale fishing poles tackle car ramps assorted tools call 709-0923

4. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

5. found male orange kitten..near the County line exmore… 757-505-6456

6. 6 free hens Westover near Pocomoke… late evening or early morning..

410-251-8877

7. Exercise bike ln $150 2 Emerson tvs $30 ea.. 757-709-9465

8. LF FREE PIT BULL OR BULLDOG PUPPY… 757-678-3913

9. LF DUAL AXLE TRAILER.. CAN NEED WORK… 17 TO 25 FT TRAILER.. CHEAP WORK TRUCK… 1998 4WD AUTOMATIC VA FORD WORK TRUCK..302-519-1311

10. TWO NIGHT STANDS 2 DRAWERS $10 EACH.. 3 20 INCH TVS $5 EACH.. 2 TV STANDS $5 EACH… 678-7483 LV MSG..

11. LF SCRAP METAL JUNK APLIANCES 678-2566

12. 757 710 3192

Female turkey for sale, $65 call and leave a voicemail or text

13. 4 PC REAL LEATHER LIVING ROOM SET… IRON MAN CONVERSION BENCH NEW WITH INST… DR WEED EATER.. KIND YOU PUSH… 710-2858 ASK FOR DONNA..

14. 4 FT YARD SWEEPER… $250…SERIOUS ONLY..757-665-7927 AFTER 6

15. DOG KENNEL..LOOKING FOR 757-331-0586

16. 2007 FORD CROWN VIC $5000… NEW TIRES NEW AC… INCLUDES 22 INCH RIMS AND TIRES.. 894-7003

17. LF REAR END FOR A 99 CHEVY SILVARADO 2 WHEEL DRIVE 387-2044

18. LF 2 BEDRROM HOUSE IN ACCOMACK COUNTY… 757-894-9591

19. LF A FREEZER.. 678-3230

20.. KENMORE SEWING MACHINE $25.. BUTCHER BLOCK FROM THE 1960S TOP 4 INCHES THICK. $350… COLLECTION OF 22 TEA POTS..VALUED $15 TO $50 ALL FOR $300.. LF ROTOTILLER…631-774-3739 PAINTER

