National Breast Cancer Awareness Month dates back to October 1985. This is when the first organized movement to bring attention to the dangers of breast cancer occurred in the United States. Since then, campaigns to educate the public about this disease have continued to thrive and multiply.

This week, Kelley visited with Shore native, Tracy Giddens-Jarrett, as she reflected on the shock of her breast cancer diagnosis almost three decades ago when she was 29, the blessing of a local doctor who urged her to come home for treatment and the importance of paying attention to the slightest change in our bodies:

