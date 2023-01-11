Funeral services for Mr. Johnny G. Abbott, Jr., also known as “Dunk” of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from First Baptist Church, Mappsville, with Rev. Fred Crawley officiating. Interment will be in the church Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Friday from 2PM

until 3PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.