Funeral services for Mr. Antonio D. Brown, also known as “Mont” of New Church, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from Jerusalem Baptist Church, Temperanceville, with Rev. Richard Holland officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
