Funeral services for Mr. George D. Mizzelle, also known as “Big Mi” of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 9AM from Nandua High School, Onley, with Rev. Carroll Mills officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Onancock. Family and friends may call on Friday from

12PM until 1PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.