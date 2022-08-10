The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Accomack County in until 245 PM EDT.

At 2:00 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Parksley, or 18 miles northeast of Exmore, and is nearly stationary.

There could be 60 mph wind gusts.

Expect damage to trees and powerlines.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

.