Funeral services for Mr. James Tate will be conducted Saturday at 12 noon from the African Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Cornish Funeral Home.
.
Select Page
Jan 28, 2021
March 4, 2020
February 27, 2018
October 9, 2019
November 25, 2020
6 hours ago
Eastern Shore reports 10 new COVID test positives - Shore Daily NewsThe Eastern Shore reported 10 additional COVID-19 test positives Thursday morning, with six in Accomack and four in Northampton. Northampton also reported one additional hospitalization. All other met...