The Eastern Shore reported 10 additional COVID-19 test positives Thursday morning, with six in Accomack and four in Northampton. Northampton also reported one additional hospitalization. All other metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 149 tests for a test positive rate of 6.7%.

As of Thursday morning, 2,409 individuals in Accomack County have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 128 have gotten both. In Northampton, 1,231 have received dose one and 75 have received the second.

Virginia reported 3,505 additional COVID-19 test positives Thursday morning with 1,616 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 115 to 2,439 statewide.

85 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with three additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 34,288 tests for a test positive rate of 10.2%.

.