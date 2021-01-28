- For Sale Size 12 Hodgeman Chest Waders 600 gram insulation; like new still in box $50 Located in Accomac area 4104307128
- Lf for a car or truck can need some work reasonably priced 6097804960
- Kerosene heater like new condition $30 obo toaster oven $10 cuisinart George Foreman grill $10 4 boat trailer Tires&Wheels $25 obo. 757-695-0402
- Winchester 12 gauge semi.2 barrels 400.00. 7578949842
- Kenmore Refrigerator/Freezer/with Ice Maker $150 obo, dresser drawers $50 obo, recliner chair for man cave or den $45 obo. *MUST PICK UP, in Melfa on Highway. I am moving to a fully furnished home. Need to sell these before February 1st. 7578946492
- Small chest freezer $40, 3 small utility electric heaters $10 a piece. 7872963 call after 5pm.
- Lf gas cook stove at a reasonable price 7577100453.
- Craftsman 46in riding mower with bagger system $500obo.. generator 6000 watts starting 5250 running $400.. billy goat lawn vacuum..$80 obo 7573505873
- Taxidermy / (3) Pheasants $50.00 Each, (1) Snow Goose $25.00, (1) Red Fox $300.00
(1) Six Point Whitetail Buck $50.00, 302-430-4645, elliottcarroll@hotmail.com
