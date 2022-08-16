Funeral services for Mr. Russell Bailey, Sr., of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Friday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Venton Road, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
Related Posts
Nadyanaliz Ortiz-Vazquez of Exmore
February 2, 2022
Miss GeKeia A. White-Justis
February 16, 2022
Rosalee Kelley of Salisbury, Md.
January 6, 2020
Rose E. James
August 19, 2021
Local Conditions
August 16, 2022, 5:20 pm
Partly sunny
77°F
77°F
9 mph
real feel: 76°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 51%
wind speed: 9 mph ENE
wind gusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:19 am
sunset: 7:54 pm