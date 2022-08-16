Funeral services for Mr. Russell Bailey, Sr., of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Friday at 3 PM at  Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md.  A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Venton Road,  Princess Anne, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.