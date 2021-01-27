Funeral services for Mr. James Gatlin of Georgia, formerly of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.