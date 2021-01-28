Governor Northam said Wednesday that the state will receive a 16% increase in Covid vaccines. The increase should help a little in moving toward the Governor’s goal of 50,000 vaccinations per day.

Northam said that the number of doses will increase from $110,000 per week to 130,000 per week.

Northam also extended the current restrictions until the end of February. Those restrictions impose a curfew from 12 midnight until 5 a.m. and stops the sale of alcoholic beverages in restaurants after 10.p.m.

Northam also announced new guidance for administering 1B vaccinations, and updated state vaccination dashboard and a future one-stop-shop website for applying for the vaccine.

Northam said that Virginia is lagging in the number of vaccinations administered because some of the medical facilities are withholding doses to make sure they have second doses available.

