Funeral services for Dawn White, of Annapolis, Md., formerly of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at Metropolitan United Methodist Church, Princess Anne, Md. Interment will be at John Wesley Cemetery, Bowlend Hill, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
