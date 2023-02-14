Funeral services for Mr. Isaac Christian of Exmore, Virginia, will be held Saturday at 2 PM at Smith and Scott Funeral Home in Exmore, Va. A viewing will be held Friday from 5 until 7 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at New Allen Church Cemetery, Franktown, Va. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.
Related Posts
Thomas Nock of Quinby
February 23, 2022
Sheila Mullin Cardano of Cape Charles
May 28, 2021
Mrs. Maggie Giddens
December 31, 2019
Mrs. Christene Hall
January 20, 2021
Local Conditions
February 14, 2023, 3:27 pm
Sunny
54°F
54°F
2 mph
real feel: 59°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 28%
wind speed: 2 mph SSW
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:54 am
sunset: 5:41 pm
4 hours ago
This content isn't available right nowWhen this happens, it's usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it's been deleted.