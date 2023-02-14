1. Golden Eagle 750 AM/SSB Base Radio Amp in good working condition. Golden Eagle 250 AM/SSB Mobile Radio Amp in good working condition. Call 410-430-0476 if interested. Located in Exmore.

2.F/S 2009 Lincoln Mks 3.7 v6 automatic runs and drives car needs a water Pump replaced to be a daily driver 250k car in excellent condition besides coolant issue. 3000.or make your best offer can send pics thanks 609-780-4960

3.Victorian dolls assorted price, living room wing back chair $35, Foyer table $25 757-824-5924

4.Microwave $40 757-709-4068

5.LF a band saw 12″-14″ 757-894-0823

6.2 Shure microphones $40, JVC VCR $10 757-787-1817

7.2002 GMC HD2500 4×4 4 door new motor, trans, transfer case, tires 607-437-4782

8.2002 Suzuki motorcycle $3,200 757-710-6535 ask for Larry

9.LF a house boat to fix up does need to float 443-235-4832

10.Brush bar for a full size truck $100 chrome 757-894-9300

11.2014-2020 ford F-150 tailgate w/step $600, Ladder rack $50 757-894-3742