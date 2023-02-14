Funeral services for Mr. Clarence Marshall, Jr., of Horntown, Va., better known as “Beaver”, will be held Saturday at 3 PM at First Baptist Church, Mappsville, Va. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Pastor Lisa Johnson will be the eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.
4 hours ago
