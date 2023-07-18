Funeral services for Merita Pierre of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be at Wicomico Memorial Park, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
