A funeral service for George “Jim” William Turner, Sr., of Hallwood, will be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley with Rev. Kevin Stanley officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 7-9 PM at the funeral home.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Thornton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 264, Parksley, VA 23421 to assist with funeral expenses.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

