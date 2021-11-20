- Looking to buy vintage SKIL 100 PLANERS . My phone is 757-442-5017
- Nikon camera with case extra lens used once, Throw pillows bedroom Pet Couch chair cover
Call or text info 757-710-0132
- Hayman potatoes and turnip greens at Complete Car Care Rt. 13 south of Onley
- 2 pick up work bodies 8′ $325, 6′ $225 both $500, 2008 Suzuki m/c $3,000, 54″ Kubota mower $750 894-5713
- LF junk appliances and scrap metal will pick up 678-2566
- 2 rolls metal fencing 6’x100′ $100, portable dog pen 4.5’x4.5′ $100, compound miter saw $100 442-5019
- LF clothes dryer 709-9544
- Complete double bed $80, recliner $50 709-4362
- 1994 Ford Tempo 4cyl. $495, old magazines, welding book $20 787-2963
- LF house/trailer to rent, LF pick up 410-422-8973
- 200 amp breaker panel w/breakers $200, 8hp Tohatso boat motor $1,000 410-491-7337
- 2001 PT cruiser $4,100 757-817-4722
- 2.5 KW generator $175 442-3609
- LF high chair in good condition, LF 20 cu.ft. fridge/freezer in good working order 757-650-9009
- LTB 5’x8′ utility trailer, LTB ceramic Christmas tree 710-2982
