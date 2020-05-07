A private funeral service for Mr. Ernest West, Jr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 2 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md. A private viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
2 hours ago
