A private funeral service for Mr. Donald Deepree of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md.  A private viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be at the Maryland Veteran’s Cemetery, Hurlock, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.

